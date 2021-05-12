Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.52 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $985.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.08 million. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,110.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Shopify by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

