Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 438.43 ($5.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.37. The company has a market capitalization of £89.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.