Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Petro Matad stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 15,579,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,580. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £48.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.24.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

