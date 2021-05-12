ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of 134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.