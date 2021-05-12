Shroom.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $810,879.00 (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

