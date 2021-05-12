SI-BONE (SIBN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

5/10/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $43.00.

5/4/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $43.00.

4/26/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIBN stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SI-BONE Inc alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.