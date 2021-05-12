Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

SIEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 57,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,354. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

