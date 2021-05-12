Sierra Metals (SMTS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SMTS) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/28/2021 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/26/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/29/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMTS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 638,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,357. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

