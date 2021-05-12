Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a market cap of $479.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

