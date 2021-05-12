Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $456.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $399.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

