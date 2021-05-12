Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.97. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,373. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.24.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

