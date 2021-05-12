Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $11,721.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

