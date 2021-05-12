Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

