Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SIMO traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,430. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

