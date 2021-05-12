Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
SIMO traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,430. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
