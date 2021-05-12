Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SILK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 393,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,516. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.