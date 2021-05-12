SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

SITE traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,221. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

