SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $159.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

