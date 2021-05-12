Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.73 and a 200 day moving average of €100.07. Sixt has a 52-week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

