Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.73 and a 200 day moving average of €100.07. Sixt has a 52-week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

