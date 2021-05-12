Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.07.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.