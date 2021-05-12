Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,882. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.