Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 0.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.30. 20,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

