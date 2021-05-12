SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 392,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.