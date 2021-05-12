Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

