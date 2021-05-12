Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.32. 48,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,448. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$12.29 and a one year high of C$35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

