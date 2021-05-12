Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZZZ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$1.65 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,010. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.10.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

