Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $$24.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

