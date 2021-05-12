Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$24.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

