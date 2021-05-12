SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SMTGF remained flat at $$57.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

