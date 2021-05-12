Small Love Potion (SLP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.45 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $62.76 million and $27.45 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

