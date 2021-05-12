Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Financial Survey

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Share Global and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 3.32% 12.41% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 2.44 $14.53 million $1.20 30.96

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Smart Share Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

