Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $14.57 or 0.00027880 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $74.33 million and $273,264.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

