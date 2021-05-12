Smith Salley & Associates Buys 5,769 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $479.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

