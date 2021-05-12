Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,523.21

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,523.21 ($19.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,572 ($20.54). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 514,135 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).
The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,594.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,523.21.
In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).
Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
