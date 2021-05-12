Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,523.21

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,523.21 ($19.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,572 ($20.54). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 514,135 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,594.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,523.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.