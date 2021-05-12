Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Smoothy has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00568167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.21 or 0.01235310 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.