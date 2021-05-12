Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $971.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $888.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $251.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

