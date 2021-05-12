SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $566,718.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $566,718.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $29.01 or 0.00053439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00550493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00246655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01159211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033379 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,869 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

