Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

