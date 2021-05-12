Solana (SOL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $43.98 or 0.00087082 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $11.99 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.