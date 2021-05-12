Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

