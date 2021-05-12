SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Reaches $16.39 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.