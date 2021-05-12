Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 113,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 1,105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

