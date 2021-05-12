Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,703. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

