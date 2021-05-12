Sonia Galindo Sells 8,903 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144,751 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $135,952,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,720,000 after acquiring an additional 389,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.