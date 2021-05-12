Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 12,233,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,857. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

