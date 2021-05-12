SonoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $144,369.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

