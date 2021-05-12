Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.05. 108,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,779,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,057 shares of company stock worth $21,269,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

