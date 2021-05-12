Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $848.52

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.52 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 7,065 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £87.81 million and a PE ratio of 83.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 863.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 848.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

