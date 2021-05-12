Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 17,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.53.
Source Capital Company Profile
