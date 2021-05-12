Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SOR stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 17,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

