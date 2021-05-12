Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.44

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $44.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 18,061 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $395.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

